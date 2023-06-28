Bonanza of Art and Literature: 7th Mysuru Literary Festival in city on July 1 and 2

June 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As a precursor to the much-awaited Literary Festival organised by the Mysore Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs, a poster was released yesterday by the Trust at press meet held at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city.

The two-day festival will be held on July 1 and 2 at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road, said the Managing Trustee Shubha Sanjay Urs.

The inauguration is at 2 pm on July 1. A number of achievers and distinguished persons in the field of art, literature and adventure will participate in the deliberations and panel discussions, both in Kannada and English over these two days.

Following are the distinguished persons who would share their thoughts and ideas with audience.