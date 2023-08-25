MP inaugurates third counter at Passport Seva Kendra in Metagalli Post Office

August 25, 2023

Passport Mela for journalists launched

Mysore/Mysuru: Meeting the demand for setting up of an additional Passport Counter in city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inaugurated the third counter at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Metagalli Post Office building on KRS Road here this morning.

The MP also inaugurated a Passport Mela for journalists and their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Simha said that the Passport Seva Kendra was set up in Metagalli Post Office on Dec.23, 2016 and subsequently the Kendra started functioning in 2017.

Pointing out that thus far, the Centre has received and processed 53,382 Passport applications, the MP said that the Kendra was catering to the passport service needs of the residents of Mysuru, which has become a hub for education, yoga, culture, industries, commercial establishments and the like, resulting in increased travel and communication between countries across the globe.

Noting that Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad too had sought the establishment of another counter, Simha said that the Seva Kendra has prevented the necessity of people going to Bengaluru for Passport needs.

Shifting to new building at Ittigegud

Stating that at present, there are 23 Passport Seva Kendras across the State, Simha said that as the facility at Metagalli Post Office is a congested one, the Kendra will be shifted to a new building that belongs to MUDA near the Mysuru Zoo in Ittigegud.

Noting that the Kendra will move to the new facility after completion of the formalities of the agreement with MUDA which is likely to happen in a few months, he said the new building is more spacious and has additional facilities.

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar, also spoke after the launch of the Passport Mela for scribes.

Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj, EC members Suresh and Beeresh, State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, Corporators Ravindra and M.U. Subbaiah, Passport Assistants Darshan, Vinay and Suryaprakash, Passport Verification Officer N. Mohan, local BJP leaders Kiran, Devaraj, Appajigowda, Ramegowda and Somashekar Raj were present.