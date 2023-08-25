Mobile Veterinary Ambulances set to roll out in district

August 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another measure for cattle care, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department will soon launch ‘Pashu Sanjeevini Clinic’ Mobile Veterinary Ambulances to cater to the needs of dairy and other farmers of Mysuru district.

In May last year, the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had launched Veterinary helpline- 1962 at Bengaluru and Commissioning of 275 Veterinary Ambulances, a joint venture of the Union and State Governments. But the scheme did not get off to a start then due to various reasons. Now, thanks to the initiative of the sitting Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, the Veterinary Ambulance service will be launched soon in the district for the benefit of farmers.

Mysuru was supposed to get nine Ambulances when the initiative was first launched last year. But now, the district has got two additional ambulances, taking the number to 11. Out of this, Mysuru city and Periyapatna taluk will get 2 ambulances each, while H.D. Kote, Hunsur, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Saligrama and Saragur taluks will get one each. The farmers and other members of the public can bring their cattle, Goats, Sheep etc, for treatment at these Mobile Units upon calling the Helpline- 1962.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore that “The Mobile Veterinary Ambulance service will soon be launched in the district.”

Pointing out that every ambulance will have a Veterinary Doctor, an Assistant and a ‘D Group’ employee, he said that all the ambulances are fully equipped and will visit every nook and corner of their designated taluk upon receiving the call. Stating that the service will be launched in the district in about a week, Dr. Nagaraj called upon the farmers and members of the public to make best use of it and thus ensure the health of their cattle.