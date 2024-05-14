National Technology Day at CFTRI

May 14, 2024

A blend of creativity, curiosity spurs innovation: Arjun Ranga

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Limited Arjun Ranga emphasised the importance of creativity, curiosity, and innovation across all fields.

He was speaking as chief guest at the National Technology Day-2024 celebration organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) at its Cheluvamba Hall on Monday.

Agarbathi to Aerospace

Speaking on the theme ‘From Agarbathi to Aerospace… Creating an Innovation Mindset,’ Arjun Ranga highlighted that significant advancements often originate from a blend of creativity and curiosity, regardless of the domain. He stressed the necessity of prioritising research, invention, the integration of new technologies, and overall development.

He illustrated his point with the example of his own company’s journey. He mentioned that if his ancestors had confined themselves solely to the agarbathi business without exploring the integration of technology, Rangsons Aerospace would not have emerged.

He credited this innovative mindset for enabling Rangsons Aerospace to thrive and contribute to the Chandrayaan Mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by supplying aerospace equipment.

Reflecting on the humble beginnings of his family’s agarbathi business, Arjun Ranga recounted the early days when his grandfather, N. Ranga Rao, embarked on this venture by renting a shop at Santhepet in 1948.

Driven by an unwavering passion for achievement, Ranga Rao sought to infuse technology into fragrance manufacturing. Despite facing a 14-month wait for books from France, he diligently studied them and established the first laboratory in T. Narasipura in 1950. Over the past 75 years, the company has continually embraced newer technologies to meet evolving demands, leading to the widespread popularity of the ‘Vasu Agarbathi’ brand.

Arjun Ranga proudly stated that the company has provided livelihoods for 25,000 families and created job opportunities for countless individuals. He attributed this success to the company’s diversification into various fields such as aerospace, electronics, and food production, all made possible through the adoption of technology.

Highlighting their expansion into the electronics sector as early as 1970, Arjun Ranga emphasised their contribution to supplying equipment for rocket manufacturing since 2013. He regarded this journey from agarbathi to aerospace as a testament to the company’s growth trajectory and expressed pride in their achievements.

Diversifying business

He proudly shared that pipes manufactured by Rangsons Aerospace are utilised in Airbus jet engines, which are also employed by various automobile companies, including Rolls Royce.

Additionally, products from Mysuru, such as those manufactured by Rangsons, play integral roles in ISRO’s Chandrayaan missions, as well as sea and solar expeditions. Furthermore, Rangsons has recently expanded its operations into the defence sector, marking another milestone for the company, he noted.

Arjun Ranga underscored the cultural significance of the agarbathi industry, noting that 1,300 agarbathis manufactured by the Cycle company, a popular brand under N. Ranga Rao and Sons, are used in homes every year for morning rituals. Rather than merely identifying as agarbathi manufacturers, Ranga Rao and Sons aspired to be catalysts for inspiring lives and saw success.

He highlighted the significance of the laboratory at the T. Narasipura unit, where perfume is extracted from the Sugandharaja flower. Ranga stressed the importance for entrepreneurs to prioritise job creation and focus on technology and research, as exemplified by Ranga Rao and Sons.

Subsequently, CFTRI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on technology with sponsors for three sponsored projects. Certificates of Appreciation were also distributed to licence holders of CFTRI during the event.

The event was attended by Director of CFTRI, Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Head of Technology Transfer and Business Development, Dr. Aashitosh A. Inamdar, and Senior Principal Scientist, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Parigi.

CFTRI’s 74th anniversary in October 2024

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of CFTRI, highlighted that CFTRI will celebrate its 74th anniversary this October. She emphasised the significant contributions made by all 37 institutes under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) towards addressing various challenges faced by the nation, showcasing their dedication to society. Additionally, the Director mentioned the development of 12 new technologies by CFTRI, indicating the institute’s ongoing efforts to innovate and provide solutions in various fields. In the year 2023-24, CFTRI has developed the following 12 new technologies: