Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi no more

May 14, 2024

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here yesterday. He was 72. The former Dy.CM was battling with cancer.

Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X stating that he was deeply saddened by the untimely death of Sushil Modi.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji, my valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades. He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“He was known as a very hard-working and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics. He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator. His active role in the passage of GST will always be remembered. My condolences are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,” the PM added.