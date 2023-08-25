Film actors Bhuvan Ponnanna and Harshika Poonacha tie knot

August 25, 2023

Politicians and stars attend wedding at Ammathi Kodava Samaja

Madikeri: Sandalwood actors Ulliyada Bhuvan Ponnanna and Uddappanda Harshika Poonacha tied the knot in a traditional Kodava-style wedding at the Ammathi Kodava Samaja yesterday.

Ulliyada Bhuvan Ponnanna is the son of ‘Brahmagiri’ Kodava weekly newspaper’s Ulliyada Poovaiah and Daty Poovaiah, while Harshika Poonacha is the daughter of late Uddappanda Poonacha and Shambhavi. Both Harshika and Bhuvan hail from Kodagu, making their wedding a heartfelt homage to their roots. They embraced every ritual and tradition while donning Kodava attire.

The occasion was graced by political leaders, including former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and Dr. K. Sudhakar, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda.

The star-studded event saw a constellation of celebrities in attendance. Actress Anu Prabhakar and her husband Raghu Mukherjee exquisitely adorned themselves in Kodava traditional garments.

Actor Ganesh, veteran actor Doddanna, Jaijagadish, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Upendra, Priyanka, Sudharani and others lent an extra layer of splendour to the ceremony. The couple’s celebration unfolded over two days, with pre-wedding festivities encompassing the ‘Oorkoduva’ ceremony, setting the stage for the grand wedding — the ‘Muhurtha’ ceremony.

Radiant in their traditional Kodava ensembles, Bhuvan and Harshika performed a series of Kodava customs and rituals. The pinnacle of the ceremonial proceedings was the symbolic cutting of banana stalks, emblematic of courage. The event further delighted attendees with authentic Kodava cuisine, offering a genuine gastronomic journey.

The Kodava traditional ‘Valaga’ was a prominent aspect of the affair, showcasing the community’s rich heritage. Guests indulged in a feast of authentic Kodava dishes, spanning both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Among the featured dishes were mutton biryani, mutton fry, chicken fry, pork curry, vegetable pulav, puttu and Kodava sweets.

Both Bhuvan and Harshika have carved their niche in the glamour industry. While Bhuvan participated in Bigg Boss, Harshika has graced numerous films. The couple is now engrossed in collaborating on a movie project together.