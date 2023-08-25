69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie Best Kannada Film

August 25, 2023

New Delhi: The 69th National Film Awards-2021 were announced yesterday and 777 Charlie Kannada cinema with Rakshit Shetty in the lead role has been adjudged as ‘Best Kannada’ Film. While Allu Arjun has won Best Actor Award for Pushpa The Rise Part 1 Telugu film, Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Film) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi Hindi film) have been adjudged jointly for Best Actress Award.

According to the list of awards announced by Chairperson of Centra Panel, 69th National Film Awards, Ketan Mehta, RRR Telugu film that brought Ramcharan Teja and Jr. NTR together on screen for the first time has won several awards including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Action, Choreography among others.

The other Awards are as follows: Sardar Udam (Best Hindi Film), Uppena (Best Telugu Film), Home (Best Malayalam Film), Last Film Show (Chello Show-Best Gujarati Film), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Best Feature Film), Shershah (Special Jury Award), The Kashmir Files (Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration), Devi Sri Prasad (Best Music Direction- Pushpa The Rise Part 1) and M. M. Keeravani (Background Score – RRR).