Alok Kumar inspects new cameras on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

May 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, yesterday inspected over 60 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras being installed along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (National Highway-275).

Departing from Bengaluru, he travelled by road to Mysuru via Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna and Maddur. He inspected the cameras at a couple of places in Ramanagara and Mandya from the Nidaghatta border to Kalasthavadi point accompanied by Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy, Mandya SP N. Yathish and officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The purpose of the ADGP’s visit was to evaluate the effectiveness of these cameras in various aspects, including speed control, crime prevention and reducing incidents of dacoity and accidents.

He sought to understand how these cameras function and the significance of their installation at regular intervals along the Highway. Representatives from the ANPR camera installation agency and NHAI officials provided detailed briefings to the ADGP during the inspection.

Crime & accident control

Many vehicles frequently traverse between the service road and the tolled main carriageway in attempts to evade toll payment at toll plazas. The series of installed cameras can effectively detect such violations. They are equipped to address various infractions including overspeeding, wrong-way driving and unauthorised manoeuvres, the ADGP was told.

Furthermore, these cameras can promptly alert control rooms upon detecting violations. Automatic penalty notices are generated and sent to the owners of the violating vehicles, facilitating swift action.

In case of accidents, the system can automatically relay messages to ambulances, aiding in timely response and assistance.

Additionally, cameras play a crucial role in crime prevention by alerting jurisdictional Police Stations and helping deter incidents such as dacoities and roadside robberies. The cameras will also help the Police to identify the vehicles involved in the crimes. This demonstration of modern technology and its functionality was showcased to the ADGP during the inspection.

At 4 pm, Alok Kumar arrived at the Mysuru border in Siddalingapura, where he was welcomed by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa.

Exiting his vehicle, the ADGP inspected the cameras installed along the route from Mandya border to Manipal Hospital Junction. Subsequently, the ADGP proceeded to the DG Suite near the SP Office in Mysuru to rest for a while. He later engaged with Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SP) probationers undergoing training at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA). He stayed overnight in Mysuru and continued traffic inspection today.