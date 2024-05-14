250 hi-tech CCTV cameras being installed in city

May 14, 2024

Will monitor traffic violations, Law & Order issues

Mysore/Mysuru: A new project is underway in Mysuru city and its outskirts, involving the installation of over 250 CCTV cameras. Tenders for this project were issued from Police Headquarters in Bengaluru. Once completed, these additional cameras will supplement the over 50 existing surveillance infrastructure deployed at various junctions across the city.

This initiative’s primary objectives are to enhance commuter safety, facilitate enforcement of traffic regulations and improve responses to potential law and order issues.

Notably, these cameras are independent units and are being mounted on sturdy iron poles, distinguished by their distinctive orange paint. All these cameras will be integrated into the Automation Centre at the City Police Commissioner’s Office where they will be monitored by dedicated teams working in shifts.

Over 100 of these cameras have already been installed, and this morning ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspected these installations.

ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar accompanied by Additional SP of Mysuru Dr. B.N. Nandini inspecting Devalapura junction on Ring Road near Uttanahalli this morning.

Having arrived in the city last evening following an inspection of over 60 AI-based cameras on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, the ADGP commenced his visit at Devalapura Junction in Uttanahalli on Ring Road this morning.

He was accompanied by various officials, including Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ACP Traffic Parashuramappa.

The ADGP recommended establishment of zebra crossing at Devalapura due to its status as a bustling junction.

Picture shows one of the cameras installed on Mysuru-Bannur Road near Bhugathagalli last evening.

After a brief stop at APMC Junction in Bandipalya, where he addressed traffic congestions caused by M.G. Road vegetable market, he proceeded to inspect various locations including Nanjangud Road, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, JLB Road, Saraswathipuram and Bogadi Road, where new cameras have been installed.

Alok Kumar also monitored the operation of existing 50-odd cameras to ensure their functionality. With the imminent activation of over 250 high-tech cameras, they are expected to play a vital role in surveilling and monitoring traffic flow.

These cameras will help curb traffic violations, even in areas on the city outskirts that were previously not under surveillance. The comprehensive coverage provided by these cameras is poised to significantly enhance safety and security across Mysuru city and outskirts.

Alok Kumar will conclude his visit to Mysuru with a luncheon meeting with officers and later proceed to Bengaluru.