Skal India Congress-2023 begins in city to boost tourism

October 5, 2023

Bomman and Bellie of Oscar-winning ‘Elephant Whisperers’ fame worship Dasara elephants near Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: Skal India Congress-2023, aimed at providing a comprehensive platform for professionals looking to contribute to the advancement of tourism industry in Karnataka, especially in Mysuru and Bengaluru, commenced at Silent Shores Resort and Spa in Hootagalli last evening. The two-day Mysuru Chapter event was inaugurated yesterday and the Bengaluru Chapter will be held from tomorrow (Oct. 6).

Organised by Skal International, a travel and tourism organisation, for the first time this event is being held in both Mysuru and Bengaluru from Oct. 4 to 8.

This choice underscores the importance of promoting travel and tourism in the Mysuru region. Skal International is an association of travel and tourism professionals that fosters a global network of contacts.

The symbolic inauguration of the event took place near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Palace North Gate) with Bomman and Bellie, the iconic couple from the Oscar-winning documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers,’ as special guests. Skal International had previously named Bomman and Bellie as Brand Ambassadors of Skal India Congress.

The couple offered floral tributes to the Dasara elephant team amid rituals and worship. Following the rituals, delegates from Skal India Congress and Skal International, dressed for the occasion, joined in a procession with the elephants till K.R. Circle, accompanied by various folk dance troupes such as Dollu Kunitha, Pooja Kunitha and Mangalavaadya.

Later, they enjoyed a tonga ride around the Mysore Palace, showcasing the vibrant heritage and tradition of Mysuru. Karnataka Tourism Department is providing support for this event.

The stage programme at Silent Shores Resort and Spa was also inaugurated by Bomman and Bellie, in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha, Skal International India National President Carl Vaz, Skal India Congress-2023 Chairman Sudipta Deb, Skal Bengaluru President Ayappa Somaiah, Skal Mysuru President B.S. Prashanth, Vice-President C.A. Jayakumar, and Skal Congress Co-Chair Manimegalai.

A highlight of the conference in Mysuru is a session on the ‘Importance of Restoration of Heritage Assets,’ scheduled for today. Additionally, there will be panel discussions and a guided tour of ‘Unseen Mysuru.’ The event will move to Bengaluru on Oct. 6, where delegates will travel by road on the Expressway.

In Bengaluru, business- to-business (B2B) conventions and exhibitions will be held, featuring tourism organisations from various States showcasing their travel destinations, facilities and tourist-friendly initiatives. Bengaluru event will also include achievers from different fields and panel discussions.