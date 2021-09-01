E-tenders soon for pending Chamundi Hill works

September 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The stalled development works due to paucity of funds atop the Chamundi Hill will begin soon as the State Government will call for ad-hoc e-tenders soon. The projects were initiated in 2019 October by the then Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna on the lines of the hill shrine of Tirupati.

Already many development works have been completed at the Chamundi Hill for the convenience of the devotees like multi-level parking complex and a complex for vendors that can house 196 shops. Certain works were pending and now tenders will be called to complete them.

The total worth of the pending projects is Rs. 3.81 crore and they will be taken up on the land atop the Hill under survey numbers 33/2 and 35/1. A hard path will be constructed around the shopping complex with an estimated cost of Rs. 98 lakh to prevent water-logging and also to prevent slush in the area. Also, all the shops would be electrified for the vendors to do business after dark till the Temple is open.

Shopping outlets will be constructed on the main road towards the southern side at a cost of Rs. 95 lakh and Rs. 92 lakh will be spent on creating a food zone near the multi-level parking lot and near the shopping complex. Also, more shopping complexes will come up on the north side of the multi-level parking lot at a cost of Rs. 96 lakh.

Expressing gratitude to the State Government for clearing the e-tendering process, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has thanked Minister Somanna and also the present District Minister S.T. Somashekar. These projects will increase devotee comfort and convenience and at the same time the place will attract more and more devotees, he said.