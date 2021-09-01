‘Caste census every 10 years can help in providing reservation to deserving population’
September 1, 2021

Bengaluru: Batting for carrying out a caste census every ten years, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah observed that this move can help in providing reservation to all the genuinely deserving sections of the society.

Speaking to press persons after undergoing a naturopathy treatment in the State Capital yesterday, Siddharamaiah contended that the Government’s social welfare and economic programmes based on the caste  census carried out 90 years ago was not correct. 

Maintaining that deserving castes and communities are not getting their right share of reservation in the post-independence era, the Opposition Leader opined that conduct of a caste census every 10 years and providing reservation based on the data collected, will help in rendering justice to really deserving castes and communities.  

Replying to a query on Mysuru Mayoral poll held recently, Siddharamaiah blamed the JD(S) for breaching the agreement reached between the Congress and JD(S).

Claiming that the JD(S) did not keep its words, he said that with all the three parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — fielding their own candidates, the BJP, which got the maximum support, won the Mayor post.

Responding to a question on Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda’s (GTD) plans to join the Congress, Siddharamaiah admitted that GTD had spoken to him in this regard. 

Asserting that it is true that GTD had asked the Congress ticket for himself and his son G.D. Harish Gowda in the next Assembly polls, Siddharamaiah said that, however, GTD did not make it clear on the Assembly segments he and his son would like to contest from.

Stating that he has told GTD that he would get back to him after consulting Congress in-Charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, the Opposition Leader contended that barring GTD, no other JD(S) leader was in touch with him.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “‘Caste census every 10 years can help in providing reservation to deserving population’”

  1. boregowda says:
    September 1, 2021 at 6:43 pm

    Why don’t the government declare 100% of population as backward as they remain backward in every aspect and provide reservation to all

    Reply

