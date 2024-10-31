Cancellation of 50:50 site allotment at MUDA: CM directs officials to take action on K.R. MLA’s letter
Cancellation of 50:50 site allotment at MUDA: CM directs officials to take action on K.R. MLA’s letter

October 31, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing probe by Lokayukta Police, Mysore Division and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the scam surrounding allocation of alternative sites under 50:50 scheme at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has instructed the Secretary of the Department of Urban Development, to initiate action to cancel the allocation of alternative sites under  the very scheme.

CM Siddaramaiah’s response was in reply to a letter, dated 14.10.2024, by Krishnaraja (K.R.) MLA T.S. Srivatsa demanding cancellation of all alternative sites allocated under the 50:50 scheme by MUDA, apart from initiating action against former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar accusing them of being responsible for irrational allocation of sites.

Srivatsa had also sought to instruct District Registrar and Sub-Registrars to mention the illegally allocated sites as ‘MUDA Disputed Sites’ in the Encumbrance Certificates (EC) and also to stall development activities in the disputed sites.

The State Government should prevent the sale of illegal sites and also issuing of loan to such sites, states the letter.

Speaking to Star of Mysore MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that, following the written instruction by the Chief Minister, he had met the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department who assured to apprise him about the action to be taken, on Monday.

