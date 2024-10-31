MCC’s Swachh & Shubh Deepavali
October 31, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in a bid to create awareness and encourage Mysureans to celebrate Deepavali, the festival of lights in an eco-friendly manner launched various awareness  events titled ‘Swachh Deepavali, Shubh Deepavali’ on Tuesday in city.

Environmental Engineers, Health Inspectors and Pourakarmikas of MCC are roped in to create awareness and to sensitise residents of all MCC nine zones to use eco-friendly green crackers and celebrate a pollution-free Deepavali.

The MCC teams also visited various schools and colleges in city and created awareness about eco-friendly celebrations.

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff has appealed the residents for safe disposal of firecrackers waste. He urged the residents to collect cracker waste and hand over the same to Pourakarmikas who come to collect waste daily.

