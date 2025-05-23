RPF Mysuru gets tech boost with body-worn cameras

May 23, 2025

Mysuru: In a significant step towards enhancing railway security through technology, the Mysuru Division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formally inducted 20 Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) into its operations.

The initiative was launched on May 14, 2025, in a ceremony presided over by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner J.R. Sam Prashanth and Assistant Security Commissioner E.K. Anuj Kumar.

As a symbolic launch, DRM Mittal handed over the devices to RPF personnel, underlining the Division’s commitment to equipping the force with modern surveillance tools to boost transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

The BWCs are expected to enhance on-board escort duties, passenger interactions and field operations by providing real-time video documentation, deterring misconduct and strengthening public confidence in the RPF.

A technical demonstration was conducted by Constable Parmod Singh of D-Coy/Mysuru, who explained the features and practical applications of the cameras.

The session highlighted how the devices can streamline enforcement procedures and serve as critical tools for evidence collection.

Officials said the initiative reflects a broader push to modernise the RPF and reinforce passenger safety through smart policing measures.