RPF Mysuru gets tech boost with body-worn cameras
News

RPF Mysuru gets tech boost with body-worn cameras

May 23, 2025

Mysuru: In a significant step towards enhancing railway security through technology, the Mysuru Division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formally inducted 20 Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) into its operations.

The initiative was launched on May 14, 2025, in a ceremony presided over by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner J.R. Sam Prashanth and Assistant Security Commissioner E.K. Anuj Kumar.

As a symbolic launch, DRM Mittal handed over the devices to RPF personnel, underlining the Division’s commitment to equipping the force with modern surveillance tools to boost transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

The BWCs are expected to enhance on-board escort duties, passenger interactions and field operations by providing real-time video documentation, deterring misconduct and strengthening public confidence in the RPF.

A technical demonstration was conducted by Constable Parmod Singh of D-Coy/Mysuru, who explained the features and practical applications of the cameras.

The session highlighted how the devices can streamline enforcement procedures and serve as critical tools for evidence collection.

Officials said the initiative reflects a broader push to modernise the RPF and reinforce passenger safety through smart policing measures.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching