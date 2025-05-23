Tribal students from H.D. Kote attend JEE coaching in Delhi
May 23, 2025

Mysuru: Four students of Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS), located at Sollepura in H.D. Kote were selected for JEE (Advanced – 2025) special coaching by National Education Society for Tribal Students, New Delhi, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The coaching classes were held from Apr. 28 to May 11 at Viswa Yuva Kendra, New Delhi. The Ministry had selected students from various Ekalavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

The four students selected from H.D. Kote were N. Kousalya, daughter of N. Ningaraju and Rathnamma of Kunnapatna. She scored 63.87 percent in JEE Mains held this year; Puneeth, son of Sidda Nayaka and Sannamallige of Hadya. He scored 53.28 percent in JEE Mains; P.S. Preetham, son of P.S. Swamy Nayaka and B.C. Reshma, residents of Poonahalli, scored 68.36 percent in JEE Mains and P.S. Koushik, son of P.J. Sannaswamy and Devamma, residents of Poonahalli, scored 52.34 percent in the JEE Mains.

All students selected for the special coaching belonged to various tribal communities.

They were provided with boarding, lodging, coaching and travelling facilities by National Education Society for Tribal Students, New Delhi. The students also met President Droupadi Murmu on May 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

