RK Vidyashala SSLC student gets 625/625 marks after re-evaluation

May 23, 2025

Mysuru: Following re-evaluation, a SSLC student from Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala (RK Vidyashala), Yadavagiri in city, has got 625/625 marks in the board examination.

M.N. Thanmai, hailing from Madikeri in Kodagu district, is that student, who got a centum in all the subjects, joining the league of 22 SSLC topper students in the State, who had scored a perfect 625/625, when SSLC-2025 Examination-1 results were announced on May 2 this year by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Thanmai said, “I was extremely confident of securing additional marks, hence I applied for re-evaluation.” Thanmai is the son of Niranjan and Soumya.

When the results were first announced, Thanmai had scored 125/125 in Sanskrit, 100 in both English and Mathematics and 99 in each of Kannada, Science and Social Science, totalling 622 out of 625 marks. Now, he has got one mark more in each of Kannada, Science and Social Science, taking the tally to 100 in these three subjects, with the aggregate of 625/625.

Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, has appreciated Thanmai’s accomplishment.

Swami Yukteshanandaji, Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, has expressed his happiness about the student’s outstanding achievement and wished a bright future for him.

Principal T.K. Chandrashekar said, total dedication of the staff and their complete commitment to teaching have borne fruit.

RK Vidyashala has achieved 100% results and out of the total 97 students who appeared for the exams, 32 students have scored 600 and above marks.