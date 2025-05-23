Mango Mela begins at Kuppanna Park

May 23, 2025

Mysuru: A three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela began this morning at Kuppanna Park. Unlike previous editions, this year’s Mela is being held in a spacious venue from 9 am to 9 pm, allowing better crowd movement and more comfortable experience for visitors.

Farmers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru and Ramanagara (Bengaluru South) districts have registered for the event and over 48 stalls are drawing the attention of buyers.

Thanks to the pleasant, cloudy weather, the Mela witnessed a decent turnout on the first day, though not as overwhelming as in past years. Officials from Department of Horticulture, which is organising the event, expressed confidence that footfall would increase in coming days.

The Mela showcases a wide range of mango varieties, including Badami, Raspuri, Mallika, Sindhura, Thothapuri, Dussheri, Sakkaregutti, Imam Pasand, Dilpasand and more. Kesar, a premium variety from Koppal, is a major attraction.

The event was inaugurated by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, who hailed the initiative as a pesticide-and chemical-free Mango Mela aimed at delivering farm-fresh produce directly from growers to consumers.

However, mango growers voiced concerns over the pricing fixed by the Horticulture Department. Prices were initially set based on rates at the Mysuru HOPCOMS (Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society), which farmers argued were too low when compared to the Bengaluru HOPCOMS and did not even cover transportation costs for those coming from distant districts.

After discussions, officials revised the rates by comparing them with the higher prices at Bengaluru HOPCOMS outlets.

As per the revised pricing: Alphonso (Badami) – Rs. 130 per kg, Raspuri – Rs. 90 per kg, Mallika – Rs. 145, Sindhura – Rs. 55, Thothapuri – Rs. 30, Malgova – Rs. 230, Baganapalli – Rs. 70, Imam Pasand – Rs. 220, Valaja – Rs. 120, Kesar – Rs. 180, Dussheri – Rs. 150 per kg and Dilpasand – Rs. 120 per kg

Farmers have been directed to sell only naturally ripened mangoes, as chemically ripened fruits have been strictly banned. The Department has also taken steps to make the Mela plastic-free. In addition to mangoes, jackfruits are being sold at Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per 250 grams. The Department is also offering grafted saplings of flowering and fruit plants, which are of high quality and expected to yield well. Joint Director of Horticulture H.M. Nagaraj, Deputy Director Manjunath Angadi, Assistant Director Manjula and other officials were present.