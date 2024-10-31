MP inspects COSMOS Planetarium Project

October 31, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the site of the upcoming planetarium yesterday, assessing the progress of the COSMOS project at the University of Mysore.

“This cutting-edge facility, being constructed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will feature the first tilted dome LED planetarium in India,” the MP stated.

The COSMOS centre aims to be a high-tech hub for education and training, focusing on upskilling students and teachers while conducting outreach programmes for the community.

“This visionary project is made possible through the support of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s MPLADS funds, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Atomic Energy and the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor,” Yaduveer said.

“Interestingly, the land on which the planetarium is being built was donated by my grandfather and is named the Sri Jayachamaraja Centre for Higher Learning,” he added.

Yaduveer also chaired the tri-semester meeting of the District Level Review Committee and Consultative Committee, where they reviewed the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes.

They include PM Swanidhi Scheme: Empowering street vendors with accessible credit, PMAGP Scheme: Bridging the rural-urban divide through affordable housing, PM Jana Suraksha: Securing citizens’ lives through social security, Jalasuraksha: Conserving water for a sustainable future and Jeevan Jyothi: Providing affordable insurance to illuminate lives.

“These initiatives are transforming lives in our district. I am committed to ensuring their effective implementation and I extend my special thanks to our dedicated officials, bankers and stakeholders for their tireless efforts,” Yaduveer added.