Karnataka directed to release 30.6 tmc water to TN

September 1, 2021

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Cauvery River Water Management Authority (CRWMA) has instructed Karnataka to release 30.6 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu immediately.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cauvery Management Authority on Tuesday here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, CRWMA’s S.K. Haldar said Karnataka was supposed to release 86 tmc of water by the end of August, but released 57 tmc. “So we told Karnataka to release the remaining water,” he said. Tamil Nadu insisted on the release of 86.38 tmc water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery.

The issue of Mekedatu also was discussed at the meeting, but postponed to a later date, due to lack of consensus between Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Governments over the construction of a Dam across Cauvery.

