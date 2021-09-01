Public campaigning ends for MCC Ward 36 by-poll

September 1, 2021

Voting on Sept.3 from 7 am till 6 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The public campaigning for MCC Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) by-poll ended today with the candidates of all the three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — making a last lap effort to woo the voters. The Ward is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the three parties, with no other candidate remaining in the fray. The polling will take place on Sept.3 from 7 am till 6 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on Sept.6 from 8 am.

The by-poll was necessitated by the annulment of the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) by the Karnataka High Court on the grounds of submission of inappropriate documents on assets owned by her in the 2018 MCC polls.

The voting will take place at 11 booths in 3 polling centres spread across the Ward — Maulana Azad Residential School for Girls, Teachers Colony, Yaraganahalli (3 booths), Vijaya Convent, Yaraganahalli (3 booths) and Government Higher Primary School, Yaraganahalli (5 booths). There are a total of 10,656 voters, including 5,268 male, 5,385 female and 3 other category voters.

The mustering will take place tomorrow (Sept.2) and de-mustering on Sept.3 at Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The model code of conduct in the limits of the Ward, which has been in place since the issuance of poll notification on Aug.23, will continue till Sept.6.

The sale of liquor in the limits of the Ward and also within 3-km radius of the Ward has been banned from 7 am on the morning of Sept.2 till midnight of Sept.3.

Also, the city Police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in 100 mt.radius of all the 11 booths from 6 am till 8 pm on the date of polling. Besides, all fairs, festivals and other public gatherings have been banned in the Ward limits on Sept.3.

The voters can produce any of the 22 documents as proof of their identity for casting vote — Passport, Driving License, Income Tax ID card, Bank or Post Office pass book having photo, Aadhaar card, Ration card carrying photo, Senior citizens ID card issued by any Government Department etc.

Control Rooms

The District Administration has set up Control Rooms — 1077(DC Office) and at MCC Office Ph: 0821-2440890 or 2418800. The members of the public can call these numbers for any complaints regarding poll code violations, electoral malpractices and other violations.

The polling will take place with all Government SOPs on COVID. The voters are required to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. The voters who have tested positive for Coronavirus are allowed to cast their votes in the last hour (5 pm to 6 pm).