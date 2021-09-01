K.B. Ganapathy takes over as BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman

September 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: K.B. Ganapathy, Vice-Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), has been appointed as the Chairman of the Bhavan’s Mysuru Kendra Committee.

K.B. Ganapathy took charge as the Chairman this morning at BVB Mysuru Kendra Office, Vijayanagar, in the presence of the Committee Members and H.N. Suresh, Director, BVB, Bengaluru, who is the Central Bhavan Nominee.

Prof. A.V. Narasimha Murthy (AVN), who was the Chairman of BVB Mysuru Kendra, handed over charge and felicitated K.B. Ganapathy with a shawl and a bouquet.