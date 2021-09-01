Rising prices of essential commodities deal a big blow

September 1, 2021

Domestic LPG – Rs. 889.50 for 14.2 kg cylinder

Petrol – Rs. 104.33 per litre; Diesel – Rs. 93.72 per litre

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as consistently rising prices of essential commodities have hit the people hard, the State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), in yet another blow to the common man, hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder by Rs. 25, with effect from today. This is the second consecutive hike in a span of 15 days.

However, the oil companies slashed the prices of Petrol and Diesel by a few paise today after a week’s break.

As per the revised price, the new rate of Domestic LPG Cylinder (14.2 kg) stands at Rs. 889.50 (earlier Rs. 864.50) and that of 5 kg at Rs. 327.50, while that of Non-Domestic-Non Essential Commercial Cylinder of 5 kg is Rs. 528.50, 19 kg – Rs. 1742, 35 kg – Rs. 3,209 and 47.5 kg – Rs. 4,351.50.

All these rates are effective from today (Sept.1). In just three months, Domestic LPG Cylinder prices have gone up by Rs. 75. This is a big blow to citizens, especially those from financially weaker sections of the society, with the common man already reeling under the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, which has continued to cause havoc across the globe.

While the price of petrol stood at Rs. 104.33/ litre and that of diesel at Rs. 93.72/ litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of other essential commodities such as dals, millets and cereals and other grains have witnessed a rise of about 10 percent on an average over the past week.

The price of rice and sugar too have jumped marginally by Rs. 2 a kg in the past one week and so also the prices of most of other essential commodities.

The prices of dry fruits, such as anjoora, kharjura and badam, witnessed a huge jump over the past few days as a result of the crisis in Afghanistan, which is the main supplier of dry fruits to the country.