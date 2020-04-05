Informed citizens demand stipulation of fixed time to purchase essential commodities

April 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the city is yet to witness a scenario of a complete lockdown, with people seen coming on to the streets to buy essential commodities, several informed citizens have urged the authorities to stipulate a time period for the purchase of essential items like groceries and vegetables.

Some citizens have complained that there were rampant lockdown regulations with people often coming out of their homes under the pretext of buying groceries, vegetables, medicines and other essential items, in violation of the lockdown protocol.

Pointing out that Mysuru stands second in respect of the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, they urged the authorities to fix a time period for purchase of essential items.

Maintaining that lockdown violations are more rampant in areas such as Udayagiri, Rajivnagar, Shantinagar, Gayatripuram, Ghousianagar, Kyathamaranahalli, Raghavendranagar, Kuvempunagar, Sharadadevinagar, Indiranagar (Ittigegud), Saraswathipuram, Manandavadi Road etc., they expressed concern that public movement on roads may enhance the chances of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Noting that in neighbouring Kodagu district, where only a single Corona positive case has been reported, grocery shops are allowed to open between 6 am and 12 noon only thrice a week, they said such a move has largely helped Kodagu District Administration to see that people do not come out of their homes. The Mysuru District Administration too stipulate a time frame for opening of grocery and vegetable stores, they said.

They also alleged that despite the lockdown, many push-cart vendors are seen moving on the streets doing business, which is of serious concern at a time when the Administration is focussing on maintaining social distancing among people.

Meanwhile Basheeer Ahmed, a Corporator from a Ward in NR Assembly segment, said that people seem to have given a go by to the lockdown regulations, as many people are seen on the streets.

Repeated appeals to the public to stay indoors and be safe, have gone in vain with people caring little for their health.

With the effectiveness of lockdown under question in the Constituency, he has appealed the authorities to stipulate a time period for opening of grocery shops, he pointed out.

