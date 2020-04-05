Postal services resume in city

April 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Postal services, which were suspended for a week following the lockdown, has resumed from April 1.

Subsequent to the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, all Postal services were suspended from Mar.25 to 31. But now basic Postal services like social security pension schemes, RD Deposits, Western Union Money Order, delivery of posts, Booking of Registered and Speed Posts etc., have resumed at the Head Post Office on Ashoka Road and all other Post offices in city and district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Senior Post Master at the Head Post Office S. Siddaraju said that basic services have resumed from Apr.1 after a week-long shut down due to nationwide lockdown.

The staff are ensuring that beneficiaries of schemes and other citizens maintain a social distance at the counters while availing the service. Also, all the staff have been asked to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers.

Besides this, hand sanitisers are kept at the entrance of the Post Office for use by customers, he said and added that the Department has taken measures to ensure that social distancing is maintained at the counters.

Senior Postal Superintendent Sadananda said that basic services have resumed since April 1.

The Postal services are available between 10 am and 2 pm on all working days, he said and added that, however, full-scale Postal services are unlikely to resume shortly in view of the lockdown.

