Feeding the hungry strays

April 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the nationwide lockdown and closure of hotels and roadside eateries, stray animals are left starving. Noting this, various Associations and Organisations have been feeding the stray animals across the city every day.

City’s Namma Mysore Foundation too launched a stay animal feeding programme.

Foundation Managing Trustee K. Dasharatha said, “Due to lockdown, many stray animals are starving and hence, we took up the task of feeding such animals. Public should also provide food to such animals near their houses.”

Animal Husbandry Department’s Veterinary Division Assistant Director Dr. S.C. Suresh said that the Government was taking measures to help shelterless people during the lockdown period but has not taken any steps towards animals which are also affected. “Hotels, chicken and mutton stalls are the major source of food for stray dogs and as they are shut due to nationwide lockdown, they have left animals starving. Animals to play a vital role in balancing the ecology and hence, feeding such stray animals is also important,” he said and appreciated the NGOs and individuals who are taking care of such animals.

Namma Mysore Foundation will be feeding the stay animals and birds everyday till the lockdown is lifted at various points across the city including Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises, Manasagangothri, Nanjumalige and Chamundipuram.

Every day, around 15-kg chicken pulav, 400-kg green grass, 25-kg vegetables, two sacks of fodder, 25-kg banana, 25-kg multigrains, one box of biscuits will be fed across the city to stray dogs, cattle, monkeys and birds, said Foundation Trustee N. Mallesh.

