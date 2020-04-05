No business activities after 6 pm till Apr. 14

April 5, 2020

Stringent action to be taken against violators, warns Police Chief

Deputy Commissioner urges citizens to co-operate

Mysore/Mysuru: As people are unnecessarily moving around on roads in the guise of providing help or seeking help and also not maintaining social distance during purchase of essential commodities, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has ordered closure of all business activities after 6 pm from today till Apr. 14 by enforcing Karnataka Police Act, 1963 Section 31 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in city.

As per the order, all businesses including sale of grocery, vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities should close at 6 pm everyday from Apr. 5 to 14. However, the order is not applicable to sale of milk, medicines, medical services, home delivery of food items, kitchen services and goods vehicles transporting essential commodities.

Warning that legal action would be initiated against violators, Dr. Chandragupta said that cases would be registered against shopkeepers who violate the orders and added that though Mysureans co-operated well during the 10-day lockdown, nearly 500 vehicles of those who were found moving around unnecessarily have been seized.

The City Top Cop has urged the residents not to call or send WhatsApp messages for movement passes but obtain the passes only if necessary and not misuse the passes.

Understand the seriousness and co-operate: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, has urged the public to understand the seriousness of the situation and co-operate by staying indoors to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the district.

In his Facebook message that was streamed live yesterday, the DC said that though the number of COVID-19 positive cases were increasing day-by-day, members of the public are found moving around freely in some localities and urged the public to act responsibly, take the situation seriously and stay indoors to help control the spread of the dreaded disease.

Lab upgradation

Stating not to have doubts about the testing capacity for COVID-19, DC Abhiram Sankar said that 100 self-powered testing kits have been received and added that two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Kits would be handed over by Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) today.

Pointing out that the laboratory would be upgraded, the DC said that testing of COVID-19 suspects would be faster at Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts.

Two more disinfectant spraying tunnels

The DC said that two more disinfectant spraying tunnels in the lines of the one set up at the vegetable market at Dasara Exhibition Grounds would be set up at K.R. Hospital and the vegetable market at Lalithadripura Grounds.

Public are urged to go through the tunnel compulsorily before entering K.R. Hospital and the vegetable markets.

Stating that the District Administration cannot collect relief funds separately, the DC said that relief (money) should be given only to the Prime Minister or Chief Minister

Relief Funds.

The DC has requested those providing groceries such as rice, wheat, cooking oil and other such items to contact Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and those providing face masks, sanitisers and other medical items to contact the District Health Officer (DHO) and hand over the relief items.

Advising the people not to crowd vehicles distributing groceries, the DC urged the residents to stay in their homes and the groceries including milk would be distributed at their doorstep.