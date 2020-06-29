CM clicks open COVID Testing Lab at JSS Hospital

June 29, 2020

Karnataka which had only two Labs in February now has 79 Testing Labs

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated Mysuru’s first private COVID-19 Testing Lab set up by JSS Medical College at JSS Hospital. The lab will assist the Government testing facilities in Mysuru, the CM said.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the lab was dedicated to people online where Yediyurappa, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar logged in from Bengaluru while Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji was present online and MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra and JSS authorities physically present at the laboratory.

The Chief Minister said that testing is the need of the hour and the JSS institutions that has provided food and education to millions of students since decades stood ahead in establishing a modern testing facility. JSS Medical College is a model to other Medical Colleges in the State, Yediyurappa said.

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar too stressed the need of mass testing and underlined the 5 ‘T’ – Testing, Tracking, Treatment, Team Work and Tracking and Monitoring — and said “I am personally monitoring the situation and the preparations. I am sure if we are well prepared, we will be able to win this fight against Coronavirus.”

Dr. Sudhakar said that the JSS Lab is Karnataka’s 79th Testing Lab. “We had only two Labs in February and now we have 79 including Government and Private and so far we have tested 6 lakh samples,” he said.

Head of the JSS Laboratory Col. (Retd) Dayanand, Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Dr. B. Suresh and Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa were present on the occasion.