Mysuru reports second COVID-19 death

June 29, 2020

Virus, co-morbidities snuff out 70-year-old man’s life; Nine more Containment Zones declared

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported its second COVID-19 death yesterday. The district recorded 18 virus infections, taking the total number of positive cases to 255. Yesterday, 32 people have been cured and discharged and the cumulative discharges stand at 164 and there are 89 active cases.

A 70-year-old was admitted to the designated COVID-19 Hospital and was being treated since four to five days after he tested positive. He hails from Kalyanagiri and was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

The first COVID death in Mysuru was reported on June 24 when an 87-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was being treated at K.R. Nagar and Mysuru hospitals, breathed his last.

Despite the best treatment from doctors, the 70-year-old man died on Saturday as he was suffering from age-related ailments and had other co-morbidities like fever, cough and respiratory complications.

As a precaution, the last rites were conducted at 1.30 am on Sunday and as per COVID guidelines. PPE kits were worn during the last rites and the rituals were conducted in the presence of family members after obtaining the family’s consent and taking all precautions. District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh told ‘Star of Mysore’ that measures were taken as per the protocol issued by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).

Yesterday (June 28), 18 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mysuru and they included 8 women. As per the media bulletin released by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, four cases are primary contacts, four SARI, four hospital-admitted Influenza-like Illness (ILI), one from Containment Zone, two asymptomatic, one pregnant lady and two inter-district travellers.

All of yesterday’s 18 cases are from home quarantine. Till last evening, 19,469 samples have been tested and of them, 19,214 have been tested negative. Total number of persons observed till date are 11,666 while 8,945 have completed isolation of 14 days and 2,437 persons have been isolated in home for 14 days.

Apart from the already announced 54 Containment Zones in Mysuru district, the District Administration has announced nine more Containment Zones yesterday. They are:

• 4th Cross Raghavendranagar, Mysuru

• 16th Cross, Ramakrishnanagar, Mysuru

• 5th Cross, Stone Park, Quba Masjid Road, Udayagiri, Mysuru

• 23rd Main D-Block J.P. Nagar, Mysuru

• 9th Cross, Lalitha Mahal Nagar, Mysuru

• 2nd Cross, Sultan Road, Ghousianagar, Mysuru

• 1st Cross Kumbara Giri, Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru

• Durga Parameshwari Temple Road, Hampapura, K.R. Nagar

• Basvarajpura, K.R. Nagar, Mysuru

Chamarajanagar lab closed

A laboratory exclusively meant to test COVID-19 samples at Government Medical College in Chamarajanagar has been temporarily shut as one of the technicians who is serving in the laboratory tested positive for the virus.

As the laboratory is closed, throat swab samples of several other suspect cases have been sent to Bengaluru and the results are awaited.

The T. Narasipur Town Police Station has been sealed down as Head Constable in the Station has contracted the disease. All the other Policemen have been temporarily shifted to Talakad Police Station. The 58-year-old Head Constable, who tested positive, worked in the computer section. He has been admitted to Mysuru’s designated COVID Hospital and the Police Station and nearby Vidyodaya College Circle have been sanitised.