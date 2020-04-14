No respite for travellers as train and flight services remain suspended till May 3

April 14, 2020

New Delhi: There is no respite for passengers, who are stranded and unable to proceed with their travel plans as railways and flight operations are suspended further till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID 19.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm, May 3. Indian Railways have also extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, as per Indian Railways officials

It was reported that domestic flights may resume services and operate at the half capacity after the 21-day-nationwide lockdown ends on Apr. 14. In order to maintain social distancing, flights were expected to be operating at 50 per cent of their capacity with no meals on offer. Passenger queues were to be regulated keeping a gap of at least a metre between them.

Similarly, Indian Railways was putting up measures in place to resume services even as there is no respite for Railway passengers. The Government had earlier hinted that services will resume in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Railway workers are being prepared to brace up for the situation post lockdown and given instructions on how to make passengers wear masks, utilise the Arogya Setu app to check health status, thermal screening to check on infection besides encouraging social distancing on board besides other measures.