Senior IAS Officer Harsha Gupta is COVID-19 Special Officer for Mysuru

April 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has appointed senior IAS Officer Harsha Gupta as Special Officer COVID-19 Control Operations for Mysuru district.

Harsha Gupta will be responsible for reviewing and monitoring COVID operations in the district administration for the prevention, control and treatment for COVID-19.

Following the appointment, Harsha Gupta chaired a meeting of officials at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) yesterday and collected information from them. DC Abhiram G Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and others were present.