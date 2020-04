April 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Coronavirus pandemic putting people across the globe into severe hardship, a mass Linga Puja was performed at the Mysuru Branch of Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city yesterday for the welfare of all.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji led the Linga Puja, which was in support of the call given by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Basava Samiti. Gurukul Sadhakaru, Sevakaru joined the Mass Puja.