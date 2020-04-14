KSRTC launches ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’ mobile sanitisers in Mysuru

April 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the footsteps of Indian Railways that has converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards (with 40,000 beds) to treat COVID-19 patients, KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) has converted its old buses that were slated to be scrapped, into ‘Sarige Sanjeevini‘ mobile sanitisers.

A day after KSRTC, Bengaluru, launched mobile sanitisers, the Mysuru Division too inaugurated similar services. KSRTC Security and Vigilance Director Dr. Ramnivas Sepat inaugurated the mobile sanitiser buses at Bannimantap depot in Mysuru.

These buses have been remodelled by removing seats and fixing sprayers to the roof, similar to disinfection tunnels set up at various places including markets and hospitals, to sprinkle Sodium Hypochlorite solution as disinfectant.

As of now, the facility will be used by mechanics, drivers, conductors and other staff who are working at KSRTC depots. After the lockdown is lifted and once the KSRTC services are resumed, people using the public transportation will be compulsorily made to use these sanitiser buses before starting their journey.

Speaking after the launch, Sepat said, “KSRTC has spent Rs. 20,000 on each bus and arranged two mobile sanitisers in Mysuru, one each at city and rural divisions. Each bus is fitted with 200 litre capacity water tank and 12 sprinklers.”

“As of now, we are using this facility for our staff working at depots. If District Administration and Police put forth proposals for more such mobile sanitisers, we are ready to provide the service,” he added.

KSRTC Rural Divisional Controller R. Ashok Kumar, Divisional Controller Nagaraju, Civil Engineer Nagaraja Murthy, Divisional Mechanical Engineers (DMEs) Mahadevappa and Venkatesh Murthy and others were present.