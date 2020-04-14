Now medicines to reach doorstep of the needy

April 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which has made facilities to reach essential commodities such as grocery, fruits and vegetables to the doorsteps have now identified 20 medical stores across the city which would deliver medicines to the doorsteps of the needy.

The MCC has made this facility to prevent people in need of medicines from coming out of their houses. Those in need of medicines have to call the identified nearest medical store, inform them about the required medicines, address of the house and the medicines would be delivered to the doorstep within 24 hours.

Payment can be made through cash or online and the doctor’s prescription should be shown compulsorily while receiving medicines.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that the people should compulsorily stay in their houses to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and added that medicines would be reached to the doorsteps of the needy. To facilitate residents of all 65 Wards, the medical stores have been identified.



The identified medical stores and phone numbers is as follows.