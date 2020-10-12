Citizens, bear with ‘potholes’ till rains stop

October 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans, bear with potholes for some more time as Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is asphalting only important roads around the Palace immediately in view of Dasara-2020 and also the Hill Temple Road. Other roads will be tarred only after the rains stop completely.

Rains in the last 15 days shaped out almost all roads in the city. This was not only causing problems for vehicle drivers but was causing accidents too. With hardly five days left for the inauguration of Dasara festival, the MCC authorities have decided to asphalt roads in the surrounding areas of Palace to make it presentable for the visiting public.

Hitherto, the MCC used to spend crores of rupees on asphalting of all important roads in the city and mainly 5-km stretch Jumboo Savari procession route from the Palace premises up to Bannimantap Grounds. However, this time, since the procession had been restricted within the Palace premises due to COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities were not expecting more people to flock the city.

A reality check revealed that almost all roads in areas like Agrahara, Ashokapuram, Bengaluru-Nilagiri Road, Ashoka Road, Kabir Road, Ring Road, Ashoka Circle, M.G.Road (from Agrahara Circle upto Mysore Race Club junction), JLB Road, Narayana Shastri Road, JP Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram were worn out due to rain. The condition of roads inside residential layouts was still worse with no sign of tar anywhere.

Another damaged road along the Kukkarahalli Lake near UoM Swimming Pool.

Why this happened?

Every year, the State Government will release a couple of crores as special fund to the MCC with which the civic body takes up asphalting of roads, beautification of footpaths and other related works. The MCC had asked for at least Rs. 5 crore from the Government for road improvement. But, so far, not a single rupee had been released due to financial crunch owing to Coronavirus that had badly hit the State economy.

Besides, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has decided to celebrate this Dasara in a simple manner and so, he sees no requirement for spending crores on roads.

The Government did not want tourists to visit the city this year to prevent the outbreak of Corona pandemic.

Dasara asphalting works in progress atop Chamundi Hill yesterday.

Asphalting after Dasara

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told Star of Mysore that they have decided to asphalt roads in the surrounding areas of the Palace and around 8-km stretch of road from the foothill to top of Chamundi Temple as the festival will be opened atop the Hill by the dignitaries including the CM. Rains have ravaged the city roads beyond recognition in some places and they will be asphalted only after rains stopped completely.

Raju, Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, told Star of Msore “the asphalting of Chamundi Hill road was stalled six months ago due to non-payment to contractor Y.S.Yoganna. In view of Dasara, he was convinced to complete the said work at the earliest. Once it is completed, marking of road and installing electricity poles will be done.”