CM Yediyurappa, Dr. Manjunath invited for Mysuru Dasara

October 12, 2020

Bengaluru: Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar led a delegation of Mysuru District Administration to formally extend an invitation to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for Nada Habba Dasara here this morning.

The delegation also invited Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, who will inaugurate Dasara-2020 atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 17. Accompanied by Mysuru Mayor Tasneem and MLAs, S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, the Minister felicitated the CM at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ and handed over the invitation. Deputy Chief Ministers, Govind Karjol and Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar were also invited.

Later, they called on Dr. Manjunath at the Institute and felicitated him too with a shawl, traditional ‘Mysore Peta’.

Somashekar said, this was for the first time a doctor has been selected to inaugurate Dasara festival. It was indeed a noble gesture to all the Corona Warriors who are working round-the-clock to treat COVID-19 patients. Citizens must co-operate with the State Government by following the safety norms in the interest of everyone, he appealed.

MP Pratap Simha, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present.