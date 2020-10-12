Dr. K. Sudhakar gets Health Portfolio too

October 12, 2020

Sriramulu is Social Welfare Minister

Bengaluru: With the COVID-19 pandemic causing havoc in the State, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa in a minor portfolio re-allocation exercise, allotted the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, held by B. Sriramulu, to Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar this morning. The CM’s move is said to be aimed at streamlining the ongoing battle against the deadly contagion.

Sriramulu, who lost the Health portfolio, got Social Welfare portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. As per portfolio re-allocation, Karjol will now have only PWD under his control. Meanwhile, Dr. Sudhakar, after getting charge of the Health portfolio in addition to Medical Education Department, met Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at the Mutt premises in Vijayanagar, Benglauru, this morning and sought his blessings before leaving for Mysuru on an official programme.