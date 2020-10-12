‘Missing’ RMP scientist ‘found’ in Vijayawada

October 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Cops heaved a sigh of relief following tracing of the missing scientist, who was working at Rare Material Project (RMP), a unit of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), in Mysuru, Abhishek Reddy Gulla, at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Abhishek had gone missing from Mysuru on Oct. 6 and this had caused concern for the Police. Subsequently, a special team was constituted to trace the missing scientist.

According to a senior Police officer, a person called Ilyal Lalasi, claimed to be a cousin of Gulla, called the Cop to say that 26-year-old scientist was with her family in Vijayawada and ‘safe’. Later, she sent Abhishek’s pictures to the Cops to confirm he was with them.

“We have dispatched a team to bring the scientist to the city. He is likely to be brought in here this evening or tomorrow. Reason for disappearing mysteriously from the city will be known only after his interrogation,” officer told SOM.

He has been working in RMP in Mysuru for about a year now. He reportedly did not go to office for three weeks. Then he went missing from his house in new Janata Colony in Yelawal on Oct. 6.

BARC Officer T.K. Bose had filed a missing complaint at Yelawal Police Station stating that Abhishek had not reported to duty since Oct. 6. He had left his home on a scooter on Oct. 6 and missing since then.