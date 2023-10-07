Dasara Yuva Sambhrama starts with a bang

October 7, 2023

Sandalwood actors and real-life couple Vasishta Simha and Haripriya add glamour; tribute paid to erstwhile ruler of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Yuva Sambhrama-2023, the eight-day cultural extravaganza began on a colourful note at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri in the city last evening, with an ode to erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

A troupe of students from Sri Adichunchanagiri First Grade College, H.D. Kote, presented a dance ballet on ‘Grandeur of Mysuru Dasara and The Role of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in Making of Model Karnataka,’ shaking legs to a medley of songs — Nammora Kayo Doreye… and Mareyodunte Mysuru Doreya… to the applause of the gathering.

The students of Srikanteshwara Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Parashurama Temple Street, Nanjangud, cast a spell of devotion by dancing to the song Nanjanagudinda Huliyaneri Banda Elu Maleya Madappa… The girl students of Smt. Putteeramma Residential Special School for Deaf Girls, Vaghdevi Nagar in the city, presented a dance ballet on ‘Women’s Empowerment.’ Likewise more than 20 troupes displayed their talent in the annual event, that will be held till Oct. 13 daily from 5 pm to 10 pm, with 12,000 students from total 400 colleges expected to showcase their talent.

Earlier the programme began with the rendition of Nada Geethe (State Anthem), followed by the reading of Preamble of Constitution by Registrar of University of Mysore V.R. Shylaja, that was reciprocated by the gathering who rose on the occasion.

It was followed by the formal opening of Yuva Sambhrama, with Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa beating the drum.

Sandalwood actors and real-life couple Vasishta Simha, also a Mysurean and Haripriya were the star attractions of the evening, setting the mood of the event. Simha who narrated a few dialogues from his hit movies, later belted out the song Marethe Hodenu… from his film ‘Dayavittu Gamanisi,’ that was also originally sung by him for the movie.

He also rendered a few lines from the hit number Neecha Sullu Sutto Nalige… from ‘Kirik Party,’ another chartbuster song ‘Ethake Bogase Thumba Aase Thumbide…’ from his (Simha) wife Haripriya’s runaway hit movie ‘Bell Bottom.’

Simha also recreated the magic of all-time hit song ‘Koorak Kukkrali Kere, Thelok Karanji Kere…’ from the film ‘Nenapirali,’ the lyrics of which was penned by his guru Hamsalekha who had also scored the music for the flick.

Recalling his early days in Mysuru, Simha said: “Back in the year 2004, I had come to this venue to catch a glimpse of my guru Hamsalekha’s event. But when I attempted to have a word with Hamsalekha, I had to taste the wrath of the watchman. However, still I met Hamsalekha and met him in Bengaluru again later on his invitation, which changed the course of my life. Everybody has talent, but we have to identify and make an attempt at honing the skill.”

Haripriya said: “I am besotted by Mysuru since long and had visited the place earlier like a daughter visiting her place. Now I am here as the daughter-in-law and also embraced marital bliss in the city. For the first time, I am sharing the stage (with my husband) also in Mysuru. I had to miss my studies for giving more priority to cultural activities. Hence you should focus on education along with cultural activities.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the Dasara Special Officer, said: “It’s my first Dasara, as I haven’t even watched Dasara programmes on TV also, for some other reasons. However, this time I have got the privilege to be a part of the annual festival directly which is indeed a matter of happiness.”

Puneeth Kumar, an amateur artist, gifted a portrait of the actor-couple to them, besides presenting his deft talent by sketching a portrait of Simha on the spot.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda presided over the programme. Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and D. Ravishankar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee, Secretary of the Sub-Committee R. Prathap, Co-Secretary Dr. Ningaraju, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Dr. K.M. Gayathri, Corporator Bhagya Mahadesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj were present on the occasion.