State demands Rs. 4,860 cr. from Centre for drought relief

October 7, 2023

Govt. never celebrated Mahisha Dasara: CM

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State reeling under drought due to failure of monsoon rains, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the State has sought Rs. 4,860 crore as drought relief under NDRF norms from the Centre.

Speaking to press persons after arriving from Bengaluru by a special flight at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli here this morning, Siddharamaiah said that the State has suffered an estimated loss of Rs. 30,000 crore due to drought, flood and other natural calamities in recent months. He maintained that his Government is doing its best to tackle drought in an effective manner.

“We have sought Rs. 4,860 crore as immediate relief under NDRF norms. The Centre has sent three teams to submit report on drought situation in the State. These teams are visiting 11 select districts for carrying out a survey and study on the drought situation, considering all aspects. I have held talks with these teams and apprised them on the severity of drought in the State”, he said.

Replying to a question on whether drought will impact funding of Guarantee Schemes, the CM said that there is no dearth of funds for the schemes.

When asked about reports that the State Government has planned to issue large-scale new liquor licenses, CM Siddharamaiah categorically ruled out any such proposal. The Government will hear the voice of the people while taking any decisions, he added.

When questioned about the planned Mahisha Dasara celebration atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 13, the CM retorted saying that the Government has never celebrated Mahisha Dasara.

Pointing out that some organisations have planned to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, he said that the DC will look into the matter.

Referring to caste census, Siddharamaiah said: “When I was the Chief Minister, I had appointed H. Kantharaj Commission to carry out an Educational, Social, Economic and Political census. Though the Commission presented its report, the then CM H.D. Kumaraswamy did not accept it. Later, the BJP Government which came to power, appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the head of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, which is expected to submit its report by next month.”

Arguing that caste census was needed for building an equal society based on social justice and the ideals of social reformers and philosophers, the CM said that his Government will take an appropriate decision after the Hegde Commission submits its report.

The CM refused to answer questions on the recent statements of senior Congress MLA and Veerashaiva community leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Lingayat officers getting a raw deal in Government postings, which has stirred a row, saying that he would not speak on the matter.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present during CM’s arrival at the airport.