CM inaugurates Basava Jayanti

October 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the two-day Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira in city this morning by offering floral tributes to the bust of Lord Basaveshwara.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa, H.M. Ganesh Prasad and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Marithibbegowda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda former MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and Ashok Kheny were present on the occasion.

GTD flags off procession

Prior to the stage programme at Kalamandira, which was attended by hundreds of people, a colourful procession was taken out on the first day of the two-day Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha, Veerashaiva-Lingayat Associations and Organisations and Federation of Basava Balagas in city.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) flagged off the procession, after offering a floral tribute to the statue of 13th century social reformer Basaveshwara at the park opposite JSS Mahavidyapeetha on Ramanuja Road. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Mayor Shivakumar, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, Leader of Ruling Party in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) M.V. Ramprasad,   Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse, President of Basava Jayanti Celebration Committee M. Chandrashekar and several other dignitaries took part in the Basava  Jayanti procession.

The idol, bust and portrait of Basaveshwara was taken out in the procession in three open vehicles modified like a horse-drawn chariot and also a tractor decorated with flowers of various hues. Various cultural troupes like Nandi Dhwaja, Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita, Lingadheera Kunita, Kolata, Bedaru Bombe and Kamsale artistes accompanied the procession.

The procession passed through Basaveshwara Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, KR Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Junction) and Vinobha Road before culminating at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road.

CM urged for funds

Speaking on the occasion, President of Federation of Basava Balagas Lingaraju submitted a memorandum to the CM seeking a financial assistance of Rs. 10 crore from the State Govt. to build a grand Basava Bhavan on a Civic Amenities (CA) site available in the dimension of 145 ft x 140 ft at JSS Layout in city.

