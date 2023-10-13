Nari Shakti at Yuva Sambhrama

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Nari Shakti (Women’s Power) came out in full force, on the seventh day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, with the majority of cultural programmes centred on women, at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening.

The programmes began with a dance-drama Hey Nari Ninagyare Saati Jagadalli, Apara Shaktiyu Ninadu Devateyu Neenu…’ and ‘Thayagi Satiyagi Jagake Belakagiruva Shakti Swarupini Neenu…’, sending a message of national integrity.

Students of Government Girls PU College, Bannur, MMK Independent PU College, HD Kote and Government PU College, Hunsur, who presented a dance performance on the concept of ‘Woman Empowerment’ highlighted how the women have made a mark in all the fields including the Army, proving that she is second to none, given the due opportunity and encouragement.

A cultural extravaganza was unveiled with a mix of traditional Indian classical dance forms like Bharathanatyam, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Manipuri, Punjabi including coastal and folk dance forms by the students of Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College, Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College, H.D. Kote, DM Trinity PU College, Vijayanagar, Government Girls PU College, Chamaraja Double road and Government Girls College, K.R. Pet.

A series of songs like Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku…, Karunade Kai Chachide Node… and Kannadave Nammamma… the all-time hit songs that signify the importance of language and the land, also struck a chord with the audience, with the dance performance by students of Teresian PU College in city and Government PU College, Bettadapura.

While the students of BGS First Grade College, Periyapatna, created awareness on environment with their performance.

‘Jai Bhajarangi’ the powerful song that still resonates with its thumping music, did the magic again with the students of SVEI College, Belavadi and Shree Medha PU College, Ballari, shaking their legs to the hit number with a mace in their hand, renting a slogan Jai Sri Ram.

Students of Government Commerce and Management College, Ballari spread a devotional feeling with their dance ballet ‘Ugra Narasimha’.

Students of Government Girls College, Maddur, brought alive the glory of Hoysala kingdom with their dance for a song ‘Kannada Nadina Rannada Rathuna Kelo Katheyanna…’ from the film ‘Sharavegada Saradara’.