Mysore Medical College 1962 batch to install Nalwadi’s statue
News

Mysore Medical College 1962 batch to install Nalwadi’s statue

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a momentous gesture, the alumni from the 1962 batch have initiated the installation of a statue of the visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). This esteemed institution is set to celebrate its centenary in 2024. The ground-breaking ceremony for statue installation was conducted yesterday.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, whose far-sightedness led to the establishment of this venerable medical college, has left an indelible mark. MMC&RI, one of the oldest medical colleges in India, was founded in 1924 under his visionary leadership.

The ceremony took place in a park situated between the MMC&RI’s two main gates. The statue is being carved in Kolar, and the event was attended by Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI, along with alumni from the 1962 batch, including Dr. V. Lakshminarayana, Dr. Uday Shankar, Dr. Dinesh, Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy and Dr. C.G. Narasimhan.

The statue itself is a monolith, crafted from ‘Krishna Shile,’ standing at an impressive height of seven to eight feet, supported by a half-foot base plate. Elevated on a 3.5-foot high monolithic platform, it features a granite-clad design with four faces.

The inscriptions to be engraved on its sides will bear the name and life dates of Krishnaraja Wadiyar, his honorary title “Rajarishi” in English, a Kannada translation of this title and a dedication from the 1962 batch students expressing gratitude  to their alma mater MMC&RI.

The statue has been carved in Shivarapatna, Kolar, and is now in the final stages of completion. It is expected to be brought to Mysuru and officially installed in November this year, commemorating the legacy of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar within the hallowed halls of MMC&RI.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching