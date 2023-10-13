Release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN from Oct. 16 to 31: CWRC tells State

October 13, 2023

Bengaluru: In yet another setback to the Karnataka Government, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Wednesday directed the State Government to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu from Oct. 16 to 31.

The CWRC meeting, which took place in New Delhi, was attended by senior officials of the Water Resource Departments of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Though the Karnataka officials argued that water cannot be released to TN due to poor monsoon rains, the CWRC did not agree to it and ordered release of water.

Karnataka contended that there was a collective water availability of 66 tmcft in the four reservoirs of Cauvery basin as of now. Last year, the dams had 110 tmcft of water at this point of time. But this year, the basin reservoirs have recorded a 51 percent shortfall in inflows. Also there is little prospects of good rains in the coming days, Karnataka argued.

The CWRC had earlier directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily till Oct.15.

Committed to protect interests of farmers: Dy.CM

Soon after the CWRC directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was in Mysuru for the inauguration of Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet on Wednesday, asserted that the State Government was committed to protect the interests of Karnataka farmers.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court has received inputs on the availability of water in Cauvery basin reservoirs in both Karnataka and TN, Shivakumar said that the current inflow in Cauvery reservoirs in the State stands at 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs.

Maintaining that the State Government released water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days as per the directions of the Court, Shivakumar said that however, there has been a shortfall for two days as recorded in Biligundlu in Karnataka-TN border.

Similarly, water has flowed in excess when it rained much in Bengaluru, which matter has been brought to the notice of the Court, he added.

Referring to Mekedatu Project, Shivakumar said that the State would seek the Supreme Court’s nod for the execution of project along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, by submitting the supporting documents.

Even the Supreme Court has asked Tamil Nadu not to raise any objections if Karnataka builds the dam and releases 177 tmcft of water every year to it, he said, adding that the Karnataka Government would adequately compensate the farmers who part with their land for the Mekedatu water project.

On load shedding

Replying to a question on whether there will be load shedding, Shivakumar said that there is drought in 195 taluks of the State.

Power generation in Hydel projects has dropped drastically due to failure of monsoon. But still, the Government is making all efforts to ensure that there are no power cuts and the farmers are provided with quality power for Irrigation pumpsets, the Dy.CM added.