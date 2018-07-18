Melange of Colours at KRS

Mysuru: Sight-seeing during night at the illuminated KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens is always fascinating. To make the experience memorable, KRS engineers have now illuminated the area from where thousands of cusecs of Cauvery water is being released from the Dam every day.

Over 500 LED lights have been used to light up the symmetrically designed area from where the water is released (South Gate) and the lights flash seven colours — Saffron, White, Green (symbolising the Tricolour), Red, Purple, Yellow and Navy Blue.

This is for the first time in the last five years that the Dam has been filled to its maximum capacity, thanks to heavy rains in the catchment area of Kodagu.

Speaking to SOM, an official from KRS said “We are now getting a footfall of over 30,000 tourists per day who come only to see the water being released from the dam. As a safety measure, we have banned entry of visitors to Brindavan Gardens via the North Gate of KRS (from the old entrance). We allow them to see water release from the South Gate near Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Office (near the new bridge and toll gate).”

“As the entry via North Gate is banned, we do not want the tourists to be disappointed. They can now watch the colourfully illuminated water being released from the crest gates after 7 pm. We conducted a trial yesterday and the show will be open to public from today evening,” the official said. He added that the illumination has been done on the directives of CNNL Managing Director H.L. Prasanna. KRS is receiving an inflow of 71,353 cusecs of water and there is an outflow of 76,106 cusecs. “Entry via North Gate will be banned till the outflow reduces to 40,000 cusecs. If entry is allowed, tourists will flock the Edamuri Falls and there is a danger of people being washed away,” the official added.