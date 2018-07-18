Wasteful Arch Gate irks residents of K.C. Nagar

Mysuru: A welcome arch sans heritage look, being constructed at the entrance of K.C. Nagar, off Chamundi Hill Road, at a cost of Rs. 5.50 lakh by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has irked the residents of K.C. Nagar in city.

Already, pits have been dug on either sides of the Road and about 4ft. tall concrete pillars have come up. Only construction of the arch is pending.

Corporator Vanitha Prasanna said that the welcome arch would be constructed on the lines of the arches built at the entrance of Kannegowdanakoppal adjacent to City Law Courts Complex and on Vontikoppal Road next to Cheluvamba Park.

Meanwhile, the residents of the locality, expressing their displeasure, have opposed the construction of the welcome arch without heritage look. They said that they were expecting an arch with a heritage look as it is being constructed next to the Chamundi Hill Road. They observed that it is just one more ordinary arch being built with just a metal sheet on top which will look like a flex.

They said that when most of the areas in Mysuru are lacking basic facilities, what was the need for the MCC to take up such an unscientific construction of a welcome arch which actually is a waste of tax-payers’ money?

A resident of K.C. Nagar said that instead of providing more yellow painted steel garbage bins, specially on Jayachamarajendra (JC) Wadiyar Road and at the cross-roads, the MCC is wasting money on this arch. A case of ಹೊಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಹಿಟ್ಟಿಲ್ಲ, ಜುಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಹೂವು (There is no food to eat, but the jasmine decors the crown).