District administration invites Pramoda Devi for Dasara

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the 10-day Dasara festival scheduled from Oct.15 to 24, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa formally extended the invitation to erstwhile royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on behalf of the State Government, at her residence in the Mysore Palace premises yesterday.

The Minister also presented her the royalty cheque given by the State Government as is the practice every year. He discussed about the royal assets to be used during the celebrations including the Golden Howdah and other paraphernalia.

Speaking to presspersons, Dr. Mahadevappa said he sought the participation and co-operation of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for the success of Dasara.

Accepting the invite, Pramoda Devi assured the Minister and the District Administration of full cooperation for the success of the Nada Habba.

Referring to the sponsorship for Dasara, Dr. Mahadevappa said the sponsorship has been getting good response.

Pointing out that Cycle Pure Agarbathi has sponsored Rs.1 crore and the public sector State Bank of India Rs.25 lakh, he said that several others too have come forward for sponsorship. The Minister thanked the two sponsors on behalf of the District Administration.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner Roopa, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Palace Security ACP H.M. Chandrashekar and others were present.