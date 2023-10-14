9-day Navarathri Rangotsava at Rangayana from Oct. 15

October 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana Mysuru has organised 9-day Navarathri Rangotsava at Bhoomigeeta auditorium in Rangayana premises from Oct. 15 to 23 daily at 6.30 pm.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi will inaugurate the Navarathri Rangotsava on Oct. 15 at 5.30 pm. Kannada and Culture Department Secretary Dr. N. Manjula will inaugurate the Dasara Dolls Expo on the occasion, while Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate Photography Expo.

Navarathri Rangagowrava will be offered to senior theatre person from Hunsur A. Narayana Rai by the dignitaries.

Bengaluru’s Kannada and Culture Department Director Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti will be the guest of honour. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside. Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarujnaswamy, Rangayana Mysuru Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati will be present.

The following plays will be staged at Bhoomigeeta daily at 6.30 pm:

Oct. 15: Staging of Lankesh’s play ‘Muttisikondavanu’ by Rangayana Repertory, Mysuru; Direction by K.R. Nandini.

Oct. 16: William Shakespeare’s play ‘Veniceina Vyapara’ by students of Ragayana’s Ranga Shikshana Kendra, Mysuru; Translation by K.V. Akshara; Direction by Amit J. Reddy.

Oct. 17: Kuvempu’s ‘Kindari Jogi’ by Hardwicke Pre-University College; Direction by Noor Ahmed Sheikh.

Oct. 18: Girish Karnad’s play ‘Tughlaq’ by SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru; Direction by S. Karthik.

Oct. 19: Beluru Raghunandan’s ‘Rooparoopagalanu Daati’ by Sree Nataraja Residential First Grade College for Women, Mysuru; Direction by Parveen Belli.

Oct. 20: Prof. K.S. Nisar Ahmed’s translated play ‘Othello’ by MMK&SDM Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Mysuru; Direction by P. Chandini.

Oct. 21: Dr. Maduprasad’s ‘Koolina Kalaga’ by La Salette Vidya Nikethan, Hunsur; Direction by A.S. Subash.

Oct. 22: Staging of play ‘Pariju’ by students of Amrita Vidyapeetham, Mysuru; Direction by Rajesh Madhavan.

Oct. 23: Chandrashekar Kambar’s ‘Huliya Neralu’ by students of Talent Education Trust, Hunsur; Direction by M. Arjun.

Navarathri Bombe Habba

‘Navarathri Bombe Habba’ will be held at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises from Oct. 15 to 23 between 10 am and 8 pm.

Shashikala Govindaraj and family of Vishweshwaranagar, Mysuru, will display Dasara Dolls at the festival.

Photography Expo

An expo of theatre/ drama photographs and posters will be held at Rangayana premises by Rangayana, Mysuru, in association with Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes Forum from Oct. 15 to 23 between 10 am and 8 pm.

‘Ranga Gaurava’ awardee A. Narayana Rai

Senior theatre personality A. Narayana Rai, an Octogenarian of Hunsur in the Mysuru district, has bagged the prestigious ‘Ranga Gaurava’ award, which will be conferred on him during the Navarathri Rangotsava to take place at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises from Oct. 15 to 23.

A. Narayana Rai was born at Yevunje, a small village near Kasaragod in Kerala on Sept. 12, 1940. He grew up amidst lush greenery that surrounded his village. He migrated to Hunsur in search of a livelihood and joined as an employee of Tobacco Board there.

Alongside, Rai engaged in theatre and was among the first to introduce Coastal arts such as Yakshagaana, Bayalata and Bhootakola.

He established Mitra Balaga, a theatre group in Hunsur and performed Mythological and social plays. He also held several charity plays to raise funds for purchasing 8 acres of land that was needed for the establishment of Government Degree College in the heart of Hunsur town. Rai also made theatre his way of life and mingled with the people for strengthening human bonding in the society.