Yuva Dasara from Oct. 18, Air Show on Oct. 23

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that this year’s Dasara will neither be simple nor grand, but a traditional one in accordance with the Government Guidelines, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the District Administration is expecting a sponsorship of about Rs. 3 to Rs. 4 crore from companies and other establishments.

Addressing a press meet at the Mysore Palace Board in the Palace premises in city this morning, Dr. Rajendra said that 18 Sub-Committees have been formed for overseeing the Dasara events.

Pointing out that MUDA has provided Rs. 10 crore, Kannada and Culture Department – Rs. 15 crore and the Palace Board – Rs. 5 crore for the conduct of Dasara, the DC reiterated that the District Administration is hoping a collective sponsorship of about Rs. 3 to Rs. 4 crore from private parties.

Regarding the Air Show, which is one of the crowd-puller attractions of Dasara, the DC said that the Air Show rehearsal will take place at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds on Oct. 22 and the actual show of one hour duration will take place at the same venue on Oct. 23 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Yuva Dasara from Oct. 18 to 21

SP Seema Latkar, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee, said that the 4-day Yuva Dasara will take place at Maharaja’s college grounds from Oct. 18 to 21.

Actor Shivarajkumar, who is popularly known as Hat-trick Hero, will be a part of the inauguration and Sandalwood Music Director Sadhu Kokila will present a Music Concert. The second day on Oct. 19, singer Sanjith Hegde and team will present a Musical Nite, while on Oct. 20, ‘All Is Okay’ team headed by Salim-Sulaiman will present a Musical Nite, followed by a Fashion Show by Palash Biddappa and a Musical Nite by noted Bollywood singers on the concluding day on Oct. 21.

Continuing, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that Dasara cultural programmes will take place from Oct. 15 to 22 at different venues across the city — Jaganmohan Palace, Kalamandira on Hunsur road, Chikkagadiyara, Town Hall, Ganabharathi on Adichunchanagiri road in Kuvempunagar, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road, Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises, Natana Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar, RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar, Mysuru and Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple premises in Nanjangud.

Cops yet to decide on Mahisha Dasara, Chamundi Betta Chalo

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, who also addressed the press meet, said that the Department is yet to take a decision on the pleas submitted by the organisers of Mahisha Dasara, who want to celebrate the event atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 13 and the ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ campaign, which is opposing it.

Pointing out that the Police are studying various aspects before deciding on granting or rejecting the pleas, Ramesh said that the Police will however take action against anyone who violate the law.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and other officials were present at the press meet.