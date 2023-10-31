Pro or anti-Palestine, Israel issue: Sec. 144 till midnight around Meelad Park in city

October 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.Pc), effective from 9 am today until midnight, to restrict the organisation of programmes, rallies, and protests both in support and against the Palestine-Israel issue. These restrictions apply to Meelad Park on Ashoka Road in the city and its surroundings, as well as certain areas within the Police Commissionerate limits.

As per a press release from the Office of City Police Commissioner, it was noted that Mohammed Firdose, the District Treasurer of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Mysuru District, had requested permission to hold a protest in front of Meelad Park, condemning the violence in Palestine. The proposed protest was scheduled for this evening, from 4 to 6. However, permission was denied based on an intelligence report, which cited concerns for public safety and the need to uphold law and order.

The matter is of international significance and could potentially lead to law-and-order issues, such as communal clashes and violence, if permission were granted for protests both in favour of and against the issue, the press note said.

It further stated that despite the denial of permission, some individuals have used social media to call for participation in the protest at Meelad Park this evening. Therefore, the imposition of these ban orders was deemed necessary.

Social media posts

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, during a media briefing at his office this morning, emphasised that posting opinions related to the Israel conflict on social media is prohibited. Those found posting such messages may face legal consequences, with cases being registered under Cr.PC 107 (for disturbing public tranquillity).